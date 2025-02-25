Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, sat down with us for the latest edition of our All Wednesday show.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’ll soon be 10 years since the Scot made the move to Hillsborough, and a decade later he’s still going strong as he hopes to help the Owls finish the current campaign strongly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But so much of Bannan’s stature amongst Wednesdayites is built because of what he’s done off the pitch, and next month he’ll host a second event in Sheffield to raise money for The Children's Hospital Charity, and the hopes are high after last year’s success.

‘Baz’ took some time to have a chat with us about his dream of leaving a legacy at Hillsborough, why he resonates so much with the city of Sheffield, and his hopes for the upcoming Steel City derby over the course of 23 minutes - and there’s plenty to tune in for!

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann