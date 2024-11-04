Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has a big decision to make with regards to Di’Shon Bernard tomorrow night.

The Owls take on Norwich City at Hillsborough as they seek to bounce back from the 6-2 hammering at the hands of Watford over the weekend, and Röhl will no doubt be considering changes on the back of a catastrophic second half showing at S6.

And one change that he may look to make involves defender, Bernard, despite how important he has been to the Owls over the last year or so, because of how close he currently is to a one-game suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Bernard wasn’t cautioned in the defeat to the Hornets on Saturday afternoon, meaning that if he were to be booked on Tuesday evening then he would serve his second suspension of the season when Wednesday make the short trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday. His first came on the back of a sending off at Luton Town, with the West Bromwich Albion game that followed proving to be the only Championship fixture that he’s missed so far this season.

Wednesday’s only other player who is close to a ban is Yan Valery, currently on three yellows for 2024/25, however he’s not at risk for the Steel City derby after avoiding bookings in the last two games. The cutoff date for the five-card ban is 19 games, which for the Owls will be against Preston North End on December 7th.

For any other game it may be a case of Tuesday night’s fixture being just as important, but with Sheffield’s two biggest clubs coming together for the first time since 2019 there may well be a temptation to let Bernard sit the Norwich game out in order to make sure that he’s available the the monster clash in S2 a few days later.

The Owls aren’t flush for central defenders at this point in time given injuries to Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe, though, so it is entirely possible that Röhl and the former Manchester United man will opt to run the gauntlet and see what happens.