Referee questioned as Danny Röhl bats off Sheffield Wednesday penalty shout confusion v Cardiff City
Referee Sam Barrott was roundly booed off the Hillsborough pitch on Saturday evening after Sheffield Wednesday were denied two late penalty shouts in their defeat to Cardiff City.
The game seemed to be moving towards a routine Wednesday win for much of the match after Anthony Musaba's well-finished first half strike put them in the driving seat and with plenty of the control. That was before Karlan Grant's deflected effort on 74 minutes opened things back up, with Kion Etete's late poke bundled home to give the Bluebirds a smash-and-grab win.
Substitute Ashley Fletcher was then the subject of two penalty shouts late in the game that left Wednesday players incensed, with many remonstrating with the officials for some minutes after the final whistle.
"There were two actions in the box and, yeah, maybe there was a foul maybe not," Röhl said in customary cool style. "I haven't seen it closely at this point, but we are really disappointed when we invest so much energy into a game and don't take something. We must go forward."
Expanding on the incidents, one of which saw Fletcher tumbled to the ground before an alleged shirt-pull saw the Kop furious at a lack of action, the German smiled when asked of his player's reaction.
"There are always duels," he said. "Maybe there was something, maybe there wasn't anything. Look, this was not the key moment for me. When you see the game, you got the feeling we controlled the game and when you concede the two goals it is a pity."