Sheffield Wednesday: Lees’ salute to Owls saviour in the snow Nuhiu

Tom Lees paid tribute to man of the moment Atdhe Nuhiu for digging out a win for Sheffield Wednesday against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Nuhiu had put the Owls in front but Leeds got back into the game through Jay-Roy Grot and then piled on the pressure in search of the three points.

Tom Lees

However, Nuhiu popped up with an expertly-taken goal in injury time to earn a valuable win for the Owls and inflict their first double on Leeds since 1960.

“We gave ourselves a little bit of work to do at the end,” said Lees.

“We were probably a bit fortunate but Atdhe, who I thought was brilliant, a real handful, got us out of the situation.

“It’s always nice to win a derby so we’ll take it. We desperately needed it.

“We just have to look at what we did well and what we didn’t do well and take that into the next game.”

Like in much of the rest of the country, the snow swirled around Elland Road for large parts of the game and Lees admits the elements played their part in taking the sting out of a hard-fought Yorkshire derby.

“When it wasn’t snowing, it was really nice,a bright day,” he said.

“Then in the first half there was a 10-minute period and then in the second half too. It killed the game really because you couldn’t really see anything. It was slippy, hard to keep your feet. There were some periods where it took the speed out of the game.”