Sheffield Wednesday take on Leeds United this evening, and their starting XI for the clash features a number of youngsters once again.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A side made up largely of U21s saw off Bolton Wanderers in the last round of the competition, with Henrik Pedersen having to rotate things due to the threadbare nature of the current squad at S6.

Some had questioned whether the Owls boss would do the same considering the opponents this time around, with Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United, coming to town, but he revealed in the build-up to the game that he would be going down the youth route once again... And he wasn’t joking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are debuts for the likes of Cole McGhee and George Brown, while 16-year-old Will Grainger makes the bench once again. Jamal Lowe has been chosen as the man to wear the captain’s armband at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United line-ups:

Wednesday XI - Horvath, Siqueira, McGhee, Weaver, Otegbayo, Johnson, Fusire, Shipston, Thornton, Lowe, Brown

Leeds XI - Darlow, Byram, Harrison, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Longstaff, Aaronson, Okafor, Piroe, Nmecha

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join