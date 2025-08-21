Sheffield Wednesday's ex-Leeds United defender Romario Collins 'completes deal' to join Manchester City
The sale of talented forward Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri, recently called-up to the Scotland under-18 set-up, was announced last month for what was described to be an ‘undisclosed fee’. The Star understands the deal to have been worth somewhere in the region of £1.5m - with £1m paid up front.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star revealed City had made an approach for defender Romario Collins in early July and it would appear that deal is now done. The under-15s talent arrived at Middlewood Road after time with Leeds United. Any deal for such young players is subject to a lengthy ratification process and transfer specialist reporter Fabrizio Romano has now reported the deal is complete.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Though a fee or structure of the deal is as of yet unknown, Collins would become the latest Wednesday figure to leave in a cash deal this summer. Alongside Cadamarteri, senior figures Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama were sold to Turkish side Samsunspor and Scottish giants Rangers respectively.
Speculation continues around the future of goalkeeper Pierce Charles, though Wednesday confirmed he would be subject to a spell on the sidelines through injury.