Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United & QPR stars dominate Championship team of the week - gallery

A look at the latest WhoScored team of the week to see which Sheffield Wednesday stars make the cut.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a huge win on Sunday, defeating relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers to haul themselves out of the bottom three. Danny Rohl’s men showed real grit to twice take the lead before heading back to South Yorkshire with all three points.

The win gives them hope of beating the drop, but there is still plenty of work to do, with two tricky fixtures lying in wait over the next two weekends. In the meantime, the WhoScored team of the week has been released, and there is some representation as far as the Owls are concerns. Take a look below to see the XI in full.

WhoScored rating - 8.9

1. GK - Daniel Bachmann - Watford

WhoScored rating - 8.9

WhoScored rating - 8.4

2. LB - Josh Tymon - Swansea City

WhoScored rating - 8.4

WhoScored rating - 7.8

3. CB - Jacob Greaves - Hull City

WhoScored rating - 7.8

WhoScored rating - 8

4. CB - Jake Clarke-Salter - QPR

WhoScored rating - 8

