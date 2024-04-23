Sheffield Wednesday picked up a huge win on Sunday, defeating relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers to haul themselves out of the bottom three. Danny Rohl’s men showed real grit to twice take the lead before heading back to South Yorkshire with all three points.

The win gives them hope of beating the drop, but there is still plenty of work to do, with two tricky fixtures lying in wait over the next two weekends. In the meantime, the WhoScored team of the week has been released, and there is some representation as far as the Owls are concerns. Take a look below to see the XI in full.