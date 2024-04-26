Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Leeds United man, who signed for Wednesday on loan until the end of the current campaign back in January, caught the eye with some flair-packed performances from the right wing. The Star reported as the deal happened that Poveda was initially lined up as a permanent transfer before a late change made it a temporary move.

A Colombia international, the 24-year-old is out of contract with the Whites in the summer and should attract interest from a number of clubs. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl told The Star soon after the signing that he would be interested in making Poveda an Owl longer-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a hamstring injury worsened up in their win at QPR earlier this month has seen him miss the three matches since and though Röhl has remained optimistic in not ruling out a return for the last day of the season at Sunderland, it is understood at this stage that it is an unlikely outcome.

“He will have a second scan this week and then we will look at how bad the situation is, or hopefully good,” Röhl said. “We will see what we can do next week. But it’s only one week to go and with such an injury it is difficult to say he will be back or not back.

“For him it is important he comes back really healthy and that there is no problem. An injury would not be helpful. I think he is in a good way and this is good to see. We will see next week in which situation we are. I am happy Di’shon (Bernard) is back, he is the next one.”

Manchester-based Poveda has shared images of himself training hard on social media in his own clothes and away from Middlewood Road. Asked what the situation is regarding where he is basing his recovery, Röhl said: “He is with a personal coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad