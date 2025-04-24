Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost rivals are interested in a summer transfer swoop for an ex-Owls starlet, according to reports.

Leeds United sealed automatic promotion from the Championship over the weekend when Owls city rivals Sheffield United lost out to Burnley - with the 2-1 Turf Moor result also sealing the Clarets’ promotion back to the Premier League. Leeds and Burnley will fight out for the title in their last two matches apiece. After three defeats in their last four matches, the Blades will have to settle for the play-offs.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are rarely far from the rumour mill headlines and little time has been wasted following confirmation of their promotion, with Football Insider reporting they are interested in Ipswich Town forward George Hirst. Title rivals Burnley are also said to be interested.

The report claims Ipswich are ‘desperate’ to keep hold of the two-cap Scotland international, with the Tractor Boys likely to lose fellow striker Liam Delap in the coming months.

Hirst, son of Wednesday legend David, is a product of the youth system at Middlewood Road and left the club in controversial circumstances in 2018, leaving for Belgian side OH Leuven before moving to Leicester City the following season.

After a number of loan switches, he made his temporary stint with Ipswich Town in 2023 and after back-to-back promotions has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season. He made two senior Owls appearances.

