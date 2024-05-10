Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andre Breitenreiter has left Huddersfield Town after their relegation to League One

Sheffield Wednesday rivals Huddersfield Town have parted ways with manager Andre Breitenreiter following their relegation from the Championship this season. Breitenreiter joined the club in February, taking over from former Owls boss Darren Moore, who was sacked as the Terriers slipped towards relegation.

The German did pick up two wins and five draws in his 13 games in charge, but ultimately he wasn't able to save the club from relegation to League One, with the Terriers seeing relegation confirmed on the final day of the season, the same day Wednesday's survival was sealed. They'll be joined by Birmingham City and Rotherham United in the third tier and after parting ways with the club 'amicably' Breitenreiter won't be the man to lead them back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, Huddersfield will be looking for a new manager this summer with the search already underway.

Owner and chairman Kevin Nagle commented: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with André over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

“Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”

Breitenreiter arrived in West Yorkshire with plenty of experience having coached Hoffenheim, Zurich, Hannover and Schalke in the past, and when the relegation writing was on the wall at the John Smith's Stadium last month, he alluded to a number of serious issues at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad