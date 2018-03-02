Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Johnson in warning to Bristol City over Owls threat

Sheffield Wednesday may be struggling for form but Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has warned his side must be on their guard against the Owls.

Wednesday head to Ashton Gate this afternoon sitting seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

And hosts City themselves are in need of points after seeing their push for the play-offs falter in recent weeks after picking up just one win from their last ten matches.

Johnson says City should not take it for granted they will get back on track against Wednesday.

“With a big club like that it’s undoubted that you get threat on the pitch,” he said.

“They’ve got big resources and pay very big wages.

“It’ll be an interesting game.

“The new manager has gone in and switched the formation to three at the back or five at the back, however you want to look at it.

“They’ve got some young players playing, like the boy [Sean] Clare who has come in and done well.

“I went to see them play, and they had a very good result, against Derby and I watched the game against Swansea on the TV.”