Sheffield Wednesday forward the subject of interest from ambitious EFL club

Out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory is the subject of interest from an ambitious League Two club keeping a close eye on his availability in January, The Star understands.

The Owls striker has been a fringe figure in recent weeks, with the emergence of teenager Bailey Cadamarteri one of a handful of reasons manager Danny Röhl has named him in just one matchday squad since the start of November.

Gregory emerged from the bench late on in the weekend's defeat to Cardiff City but was again left at home for their trip to Coventry City on Boxing Day. It adds up to an uncertain future for the former Stoke City man, whose influence last season played a huge part in Wednesday's dramatic promotion last season. He provided the immortal assist for Josh Windass' goal in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Röhl has spoken about the need to move players on in the forthcoming January transfer window as he seeks to freshen the changing room with new faces and meetings have been had with players who the club will seek to be moved on.

The Star understands a handful of EFL clubs are admirers of Gregory and will keep a close eye on his situation in the new year. One club known to be interested in the potential signing can be described as 'an ambitious League Two club', though others are said to be keen on the 35-year-old. It remains to be seen whether Gregory would be interested in a move to the fourth tier or what other opportunities could arise.

Speaking after Wednesday missed chances to get back into the game at Coventry last time out, Röhl made clear a strengthening of the club's forward line was something he was looking to achieve by the time the transfer window closes at the end of next month.

"I think we know this," he told BBC Sheffield when asked whether a striker was top of his shopping list. "We need in front some players that have maybe really the quality to finish. This is in the whole team and you can see this is a team that is able to compare with our opponents.

