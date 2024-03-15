Hint and a wink over Sheffield Wednesday plan to register three players for run-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experienced pair were left off the Owls' 25-man EFL squad registration list after the closure of the January transfer window alongside long-term injury Callum Paterson, a move that allowed the club to scour the free agent market for potential additions. Former Germany international Nico Schulz was controversially brought in on trail before a u-turn on the merits of his signing was made.

Speaking to The Star this week, Röhl made clear the club's free agent search had ended, citing the time it would take for any new faces to acclimatise to the requirements of the Championship and Wednesday's high-intensity style of play. He expressed a satisfaction with a squad that has won five of their last seven matches to give themselves an excellent chance of second tier survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With three places unfilled on the list, it leaves the likelihood that both Gregory and Hendrick will be signed-up for the business end of the campaign, with the German coach previously explaining that he had a cut-off date in mind as to when they would be brought back into contention. Röhl spoke about Paterson's return from injury in terms of him being able to make an impact and he too is expected to be registered.

Both Gregory and Hendrick was been carefully managed by the club's coaching staff in what the manager has admitted has been a 'difficult human situation', with time off granted on request while they remained a part of the Owls training programme.

"I will speak next week about this, at first with the players and then with the media," Röhl said with a knowing grin. "When you look at how many spaces we have open and how many players at the moment are not on the list, I think you find the solution. We will go forward. For me, they have trained well, they have always been supportive to us and of course if it is possible then we'll do it."