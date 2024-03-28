Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Röhl left three spaces in the squad after the January transfer window as the club looked to the free agent market for possible additions. German left-back Nico Schulz was controversially considered and trained with the Owls before Wednesday u-turned on a potential deal. While other players were sought, The Star is unaware of any other formal moves to bring unattached players to the club.

The decision to leave spaces open left Lee Gregory and Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick unregistered, though the pair maintained an involvement in training at Middlewood Road. The experienced duo have now been registered with the EFL and so are eligible to play a part in the last eight matches of the season. One space remains, with a decision on Callum Paterson - who was pictured at Middlewood Road this week as he stepped-up his return from knee surgery - to be made ahead of today's 5pm deadline.

"Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick are back on the list," Röhl said. "There is still Callum Paterson, who is injured and is not on the list yet but I have one free space. Everybody who can train and who can play is now on the list."

Röhl has spoken a number of times about his efforts to keep Gregory and Hendrick involved in not only training but in team meetings. Time off has been granted in moments it was felt it was needed in what the German coach accepted was a difficult 'human' situation. He also offered a hint that, in the case of Hendrick, he could make an immediate return to the matchday squad.