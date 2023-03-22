Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-2 by Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday night in a dramatic affair in League One.

A blistering first half saw the Reds take the lead through Devante Cole and James Norwood, but then Lee Gregory pulled one back to make a game of it.

Wednesday were level in the second after another from ‘Greggers’, but it wasn’t to be as Max Watters and Liam Ktiching scored late to give the hosts the win.

You can watch Gregory’s consolation double below:

Darren Moore was proud of his players despite the defeat - you can see what he had to say in the video at the top of the page, while Marvin Johnson was adament that the side wouldn’t let this defeat knock them back, even though they were disappointed.

Here’s what the wingback had to say afterwards:

