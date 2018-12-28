Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen says January arrivals at Hillsborough would help stave off complacency

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen believes the Owls' squad could benefit from a mini-makeover in January

The Owls, who head to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, will be able to buy and sell next month when the transfer window re-opens for business.

Owls keeper Keiren Westwood shares a Boxing day win with caretaker Manager Lee Bullen....Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday have made just three signings in the whole of 2018.

Joey Pelupessy joined permanently last January from Dutch outfit Heracles whilst Michael Hector and Josh Onomah arrived on loan at the start of this season from Chelsea and Tottenham respectively.

Bullen, who has led the team to successive victories since the departure of previous incumbent Jos Luhukay, believes that freshening up the squad could be the catalyst to the team kicking on in the second half of the campaign.

"I don't think there's any harm in a new face here or there." Bullen said.

"The players have shown the last two games they can battle it out with the best teams.

"But it (new signings) can give certain players a kick up the backside and put pressure on each other.

"The last thing you want is players getting comfy.

"You want them under pressure."

Bullen is expected to be in the dugout for the trip to the Hawthorns, despite constant speculation linking Steve Bruce with the vacancy at Hillsborough.

A deal is thought to be close to completion but Bullen says he is more than happy to continue taking the team until told otherwise.

"Obviously, I'm aware of the speculation," the Scot added.

"But what will be, will be.

"I'll keep going as long as I'm asked to keep going."

