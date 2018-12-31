Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen salutes strength of Owls’ squad as injuries start to pile up

Owls’ caretaker Lee Bullen has no issue with rotating his squad for the visit of Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

Wednesday will make checks on Adam Reach and Lucas Joao ahead of the Hillsborough clash.

Reach hobbled out of Saturday’s draw at West Brom with a hamstring knock, whilst top scorer Joao withdrew early on into the Boxing Day win at Middlesbrough with a hip-related issue.

With Josh Onomah (hamstring) also in the treatment room, Bullen may be required to rotate his team once more.

However, the Scot insists that whoever comes in they will be raring to go against Garry Monk’s side.

Speaking after the draw at the Hawthorns, Bullen said: “Lucas could come into contention for Tuesday.

“His was a hip issue, Josh's was a hamstring issue.

“Josh had a scan but I've not had the results because I was concentrating on the West Brom game.

“But we're not going to take chances with anybody because we know the squad is now match-fit.

"We've shown with Cameron Dawson, George Boyd and Atdhe Nuhiu starting that if we need to make one or two changes then we have lads that are capable of coming in and giving us a good shift.

“We can sit people in warm baths and just get them rested up and get them ready to go again.

"We've got through the WBA game without having to play with Keiren (Westwood) and Steven (Fletcher) so that's a bonus.

“Whoever plays, they aren't coming in from the cold.”