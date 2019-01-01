Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen pleased with Owls’ resilience after going unbeaten over festive period 

Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen praised his team after they finished the festive period unbeaten.

The Owls dominated against Birmingham but were held to a 1-1 draw, with City stopper Lee Camp pulling off a clutch of saves to keep Wednesday at bay.

GOAL.....First half goal from Owls Steven Fletcher......Pic Steve Ellis

Under Bullen, who has taken over the reins since Jos Luhukay’s departure last month, the Owls have taken eight points from a possible 12.

Wins over Preston and Middlesbrough have been followed by draws to West Brom and the Blues, although Wednesday could easily have had maximum points from all four contests.

"We could be sitting here on the back of four straight wins, but we're not,” Bullen said.

“But we're not overly disappointed with that.

“That’s because we know if you take the results away from these last four games, the performances have been excellent.

"I think we dominated for about 80 minutes today.

"We had a spell at the start of the second half which we got punished with.

"I felt we had the team with the energy and quality and needed to take our chances when they came.

"We got one of them but you know if you don't get that second then there's always going to be a chance the opposition will score."

Bullen admitted he was disappointed with the manner of the equaliser - but that his players responded in the right way as they pushed for a winner.

"We're disappointed with their goal,” Bullen added.

"But the reaction to losing that goal was second to none.

"Fans will be disappointed with that result but when you look at the reception, the fans were delighted with the overall performance.

"We played fantastic football at times. energy levels were brilliant.

"As a coach, that's what you want."If you continue doing that, you will get the breaks.

“Players were playing with a smile on their face.”

Bullen added that striker Lucas Joao, who has missed the past two games with a hip-related issue, could return for this weekend’s FA Cup third round clash at home to Luton Town.