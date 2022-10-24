Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 away at Lincoln City over the weekend. The Owls remain 3rd in the table behind Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

Darren Moore’s men are back in action this Wednesday at home to Bristol Rovers. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from League One...

Exeter City turn to Caldwell

Exeter City have appointed Gary Caldwell as their new manager. The Grecians have turned to the Scotsman as their replacement for Matt Taylor, who left them for Sheffield Wednesday’s South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Caldwell, who won the FA Cup as a player, has previously managed Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. He has also more recently coached at Newcastle United and Hibernian.

Fleetwood Town loan out pair

Fleetwood Town have decided to loan out Tom Hoyle and Jake Wallace. The defensive pair have joined Colne on temporary deals, as announced by their official club website.

They have both joined the Northern Premier League Division One West to get more experience under their belts. Hoyle penned a two-year deal with the Cod Army earlier this year, whilst Wallace is a Northern Ireland youth international.

Bristol Rovers eye National League ace

Bristol Rovers are interested in York City defender Maxim Kouogun, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 25-year-old has been a key player for John Askey’s side so far this season in the National League.