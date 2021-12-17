Sheffield Wednesday League One rivals make long-awaited managerial appointment

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that their former captain Johnnie Jackson has been given the job on a full-time basis having overseen a successful stint as caretaker.

Jackson took over from former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins in October and presided over seven wins in his opening 10 league games – the most successful start any Charlton Manager has made in the club’s history.

The 39-year-old has twice taken caretaker charge of the club, though this is his first permanent role. He played on 279 occasions for the London club in a eight-year period.

The Addicks’ resurgence under Jackson has seen them rise to 11th place, eight points behind Sheffield Wednesday and the playoff places.

“I’m very pleased and very proud this morning,” he said. “I have a special relationship with this football club, it is coming on 12 years now. I’ve been through some emotional times, highs and lows, which mould you into a certain character and this is the culmination of the story.

“From the moment I came here I had a special relationship with the supporters and the club and that has only grown over the years, through the good times and through the bad.

“The players have been absolutely brilliant. I can’t speak highly enough of them. The players and the staff have brought into what I am trying to do and they have helped facilitate results. I believe in everyone around me, I know that they are first class and will take the club forward.”