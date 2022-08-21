Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium has the second-highest capacity in League One with 39,859.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday as they were beaten by Bolton Wanderers.

However, the Owls remain unbeaten at home in their three opening matches in all competitions, while they haven’t lost at Hillsborough in 90 minutes since a loss to Rotherham United back in February.

Their spectacular home form has been rewarded with an impressive attendance each week, with the fans continuing to support their team in their tens of thousands - gaining one of the most average home attendances in League One this season.

With the Owls set to host Forest Green Rovers next week, we take a look at their average home attendance and how it compares to their League One rivals...

