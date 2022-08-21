News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday applied for Hillsborough to act as a host venue for Euro 2022.

How Sheffield Wednesday’s average attendance compares to League One rivals - including Derby County, Barnsley & Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium has the second-highest capacity in League One with 39,859.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:14 pm

Sheffield Wednesday suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday as they were beaten by Bolton Wanderers.

However, the Owls remain unbeaten at home in their three opening matches in all competitions, while they haven’t lost at Hillsborough in 90 minutes since a loss to Rotherham United back in February.

Their spectacular home form has been rewarded with an impressive attendance each week, with the fans continuing to support their team in their tens of thousands - gaining one of the most average home attendances in League One this season.

With the Owls set to host Forest Green Rovers next week, we take a look at their average home attendance and how it compares to their League One rivals...

1. Accrington Stanley

2,382

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Fleetwood Town

3,344

Photo: Getty Images

3. Burton Albion

3,556

Photo: Getty Images

4. Forest Green Rovers

3,710

Photo: Getty Images

