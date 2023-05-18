News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday lead - Watch Owls score two v Peterborough United

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, seems to have made a big surprise decision in his Owls XI to face Peterborough United this evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 18th May 2023, 19:02 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 21:02 BST

The Owls go up against the Posh at 8pm tonight knowing that they need to score at least four goals if they’re going to stand a chance of progressing out of the League One semifinals, and Moore has decided to get as many of his goalscorers on the pitch as possible.

Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Lee Gregory all start up top as the club’s three top scorers look to try and find their shooting boots, while Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson are also present - the latter seemingly occupying the right wingback role from which he scored against Plymouth Argyle earlier in the season.

The big shock decision is that it seems as though Liam Palmer will start in midfield, with the club’s Player of the Season occupying a role just in front of the back three, as Bannan and Windass look to make things tick in front of him.

Most Popular

Wednesday’s skipper said they needed an early goal, and they got one! And then another!

Here’s how the teams line up:

