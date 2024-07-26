Sheffield Wednesday lay on second hour swagger in comeback Werder Bremen run-out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s sweltering summer sojourn to Europe ended with a 2-2 draw stretched over two hours of football with Werder Bremen

It was the full stop on a sweat-laden week bouncing from Germany to Austria, Wednesday growing into the clash through four 30-minutes quarters in which they came from two goals behind with the stronger of their line-ups on the field.

To nearly a coin a football cliché, it was a tale of four quarters that Wednesday ended with a swagger.

Fresh into action after replacing Di’Shon Bernard after a sleepy first quarter of 30 minutes, Gabriel Otegbayo had his pocket picked with his feet in a muddle by the bustling Dawid Kownacki, who finished smartly past Pierce Charles with what was the first real chance of the match for either side. Wednesday had enjoyed moments going forward, headers for Callum Paterson and Michael Smith not of the required purchase and Nathaniel Chalobah troubling Michael Zetterer from distance.

The Owls found chances hard to come by but had their moments in possession. At this stage of their technical revamp it feels as though the patterns of play displayed are more important than results; if win-chasing was the order of the summer, they’d have chosen opposition of a different persuasion to those in the Premier League, the Austrian Bundesliga, the German Bundesliga and next week La Liga. In terms of quality, these summer run-outs have provided perhaps the highest levels they’ll face all season.

Hardly unlikely, then, that for the second run-out on the spin a Wednesday goalkeeper has provided a standout individual performance. In the first hour Charles made four saves of real quality, saving blushes by preventing an own goal and twice denying well-struck Keke Topp efforts. Topp bagged Werder’s second, a slinked ball over the top evading the Owls defence.

A sweltering summer run-out it may have been, but the relaxed, family friendly atmosphere in the stands did not quite extend onto the pitch. There was a snap to the action, a Werder forward taking his life into his own hands by picking an argument with Bambo Diaby, Michael Smith taking exception to a collision, Yan Valery later mistiming a tackle that placed his opponent in the school grounds adjacent and received a great deal of retribution. In the land of curry ketchup, there was a frisson of spiciness to the occasion.

Zell am Ziller is predominantly a ski town, a place so ridiculously idyllic every turn of your neck presents a fresh postcard image. The match was played at the town centre Parkstadion, a shanked miskick from the fast-flowing Ziller river, 20 metres or so from the bandstand in which local enthusiasts gather to play to residents every Thursday evening. Taking our seats the realisation hits that this might just be the most beautiful football ground in the world.

Werder Bremen have used the town as a pre-season camp-out for the last 12 years. They’re welcomed by their iconic green imagery at every turn, the ski town turning Werderville for this short period each summer. German supporters, nearly a 10-hour drive from home, made up the vast majority of those present in the spirit of what has become annual tradition - though the strain of Wednesday chants fills the air in a pleasant pre-match build-up that included Chris Powell throwing shapes to ‘that’ Boney M track pitchside.

With mountains providing a hulking backdrop, with a spire only slightly less crooked than that of Chesterfield poking from above one end of the ground and with hang-gliding thrill seekers swaying their way to earth in periphery, the only thing that seemed to be missing from stunning Alpine cliché was the warbling tones of Julie Andrews. There was, in fairness, hot sausage and mustard and the hills were alive with the sight of Musaba as the third quarter began.

One wonders whether that third quarter - effectively the second half - presented a Wednesday line-up more in-line with what we should expect to see against Plymouth Argyle in a couple of weeks. After an extensive warm-up on a separate pitch in the distance, the big dogs were unleashed and they were immediately more competitive, spending more time in the opposition half as Barry Bannan and Josh Windass combined to good effect down the middle within moments.

It was Musaba that scored the first Owls goal of the mini-tour, Windass pushing the ball through to Valery with a move reminiscent of work witnessed on the training ground in recent weeks. The Tunisia international cut back for the Dutchman in orange, who finished with composure under pressure from the onrushing Werder keeper. It was a moment Wednesday deserved.

That the side that played out that second 60 uncovered more rhythm, more swagger with the ball, will provide huge encouragement to all involved. Wednesday were largely excellent. When Djeidi Gassama stepped inside to curl one past the Werder goalkeeper, the heavily refreshed pocket of Wednesdayites standing beside the Owls dugout broke into the wails of ‘We’re going to win the league’. If ambition shouldn’t be regaled so strongly in searing pre-season heat, oiled by the adrenaline of last season, two goals and a bucket of Austrian lager, when should it?

That final hour of football in beautiful Austria certainly felt like just reward for two training camps hard fought. There were bright performances all over, Svante Ingelsson dovetailing nicely with Bannan, Dominic Iorfa providing strength at the back. We’ve heard tales of extended sessions, frontloaded fitness and a great deal of technical drilling we saw the benefits of in Zell am Ziller.