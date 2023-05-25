News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday launch special play-off final merchandise after Barnsley sell-out

With 38,000 tickets sold for Wembley, Sheffield Wednesday have today launched a new range of clothing specifically for the play-off final against Barnsley.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th May 2023, 10:45 BST

Tens of thousands of Wednesdayites will make the trip down to London this weekend in anticipation for the game on Monday afternoon, and it has already been confirmed that the Owls have sold out their expanded allocation for the tie.

Many fans will be hoping that, with Barnsley yet to sell out themselves, there’s a chance of more tickets being sent Wednesday’s way, as was the case with Sunderland last season when they ended up with around 46,000 at Wembley in their League One play-off.

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off final merchandise.Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off final merchandise.
As part of their confirmation the club also explained “To mark the occasion, we have commissioned a bespoke range of official SWFC play-off final merchandise, with stock of tee-shirts, polos and scarves available now HERE and in the Owls Megastore from 10:00am Thursday morning.”

The last milestone confirmation from the Reds was on Tuesday when they announced that 20,000 had been sold to their supporters, and they will be hoping that there are more to come in the last couple of days of sales leading up to the final.

