Sheffield Wednesday launch silver membership scheme

Sheffield Wednesday have today launched a silver membership scheme, which entitles supporters to discount and priority booking of tickets.

The move comes off the back of Monday’s fans forum at Hillsborough where the Championship club received some criticism for their gold membership pricing structure. Gold membership is priced at £90 for adults - up from £50 last season.

But a statement, released on the club’s website this afternoon, read: “Following supporter feedback prior to and during the fans forum held on Monday evening with club chairman Dejphon Chansiri we can now confirm that a second tier of Membership is available for all fans to purchase.”

Silver Membership, which is now available for supporters to purchase, is priced at £50 for adults and the benefits include £5 off every league home fixture, a voucher for the club shop for up to £45 of savings, priority away ticket booking and priority booking period on home matches.

However, the Owls have stressed that silver tier members will not receive any priority on double discount fixtures, they will not save £20 for the membership day v Preston North End on December 22, they will not be able to claim £180 of club shop vouchers or priority away ticket booking ahead of gold membership.

Junior silver memberships are priced at £25, offering junior U11s tickets for £5 to every league fixture while U17s are priced at £10.

Armed Forces and student sliver memberships are priced at £40, which offers access to the concessionary priced tickets for all matches.

Both levels of membership are available for supporters to buy now from the Online Store and at the Owls Megastore.

