The latest Sheffield Wednesday news as the crisis that surrounds the club continues.

The time has finally come for Danny Röhl to leave the club after coming to an agreement by “mutual consent”, the club announced earlier today.

The German manager always looked one foot out the door this summer, but returned to Wednesday’s pre-season training, albeit later than the scheduled start, and could have taken charge for the season opener away at Leicester City.

But the inevitable has happened, and Röhl has departed with a club statement reading: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm the departure of manager Danny Röhl by mutual consent. The German coach joined the Owls in October 2023 and oversaw a successful survival mission to maintain our Championship status in his maiden season at Hillsborough.

“Wednesday then consolidated the following term, with Röhl steering the club to a mid-table finish in the second tier. Sascha Lense, Chris Powell, Neil Thompson and Sal Bibbo have also departed S6... Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank Danny and his backroom team for their services and wish them well for the future.”

Further coaching exits announced

Alongside Röhl’s exit from the Owls, further high-profile exits from his backroom staff have been officially announced.

The German’s whole team have left the club, and this includes Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Neil Thompson, who moves on after nearly 15 years of service to Wednesday in a number of roles.

61-year-old Thompson was a hugely popular figure at Wednesday among the squad and the fan base and has been part of the furniture at Hillsborough for over a decade.

Following the confirmation of Röhl’s exit, Wednesday posted an individual tribute to Thompson that ended: “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday would like to thank ‘Thommo’ for his outstanding service to the club and wish him the very best for the future.”

Council prohibit the use of the North Stand

In another bit of news to rub salt in the wounds of all Sheffield Wednesday fans during this dire period in the club’s recent history, Sheffield City Council have prohibited the use of Hillsborough’s North Stand due to safety concerns.

The club are weeks away from hosting their first home game of the Championship season, and it’s almost certain that the stand will not be in use. They have to ensure the safety of fans and if they cannot, then the stand will remain closed.

The prohibition notice is only for the North Stand, so all three other stands will remain open.

The Sheffield City Council statement read: “ All councils must ensure that sports grounds are safe. Spectator safety is paramount.

“Following a meeting of the Safety Advisory Group on 18th July 2025 and subsequent discussions with the club, Sheffield City Council, in its role as the certifying authority responsible for issuing the general safety certificate for Hillsborough Stadium, has decided to issue a prohibition notice in respect of the North Stand.

“A prohibition notice is a formal document issued to a club by a local authority to prevent spectators entering a football ground or specific stand until the specified work to resolve the issue has been completed to the satisfaction of the local authority.

“Assurances around the structural integrity of the North Stand have not been provided by Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and as the body responsible for the safety of sports grounds and all spectators, the Council has been forced to make this decision to not allow spectators into the North Stand.

“The Council would need the necessary professional assurances that the ground is safe before the prohibition notice would be lifted.”

There have not yet been any updates on what this will mean for fans who have purchased season tickets in the stand.