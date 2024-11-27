Sheffield Wednesday landed killer blow as Championship boss loses job

Defeat to Sheffield Wednesday proved to be the final act of Tim Walter’s time at Hull City after his sacking was confirmed by the Tigers on Wednesday evening.

The Owls inflicted was the killer blow on Walter, who had arrived to replace Liam Rosenior after his shock dismissal in the off-season. A side that had finished seventh in last season’s Championship lost key players over the summer and Walter promised a unique style of play that has not been effective with the Tigers sat in the bottom three of the Championship table.

Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı was present to watch Josh Windass and Michael Smith put the final nails in Walter’s coffin - a 2-0 score line barely reflecting the weight of chances Wednesday were allowed. The match was played out to the backdrop of loud fan protests by the home supporters.

Having been booed while seeking to applaud supporters post-match, Walter was seen consoling his family to the side of the tunnel before he made his way to media duties. A spiky back-and-forth with BBC Humberside followed in which he unwisely suggested football was not all that important in the gran scheme of things in life. It came after he used the same platform to criticise supporters earlier in the season.

A meeting is said to have been held over the German’s future over Wednesday morning. The result of the meeting means Hull are searching for a new boss. Walter becomes the fifth second tier manager to leave his position after Ryan Lowe at Preston North End, Steven Schumacher at Stoke City, Erol Bulut at Cardiff City and Mark Robins at Coventry City.

A Hull City statement read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect. Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

“First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor. We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”