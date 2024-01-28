Sheffield Wednesday land giant-killers in FA Cup if they can see off Coventry City
Sheffield Wednesday will face the lowest-ranked team in the FA Cup if they are to make it past Coventry City.
It was Djeidi Gassama to the rescue on Friday night as the Owls and the Sky Blues played out a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough, a result that set up a fourth tie between the two since Boxing Day as they battle it out for a spot in the fifth round.
Whoever makes it will be tasked with facing Maidstone United, who became the first sixth-tier side to reach the Round of 16 since 1977/78 when they pulled off a huge upset over the weekend by beating Premier League-chasing Ipswich Town 2-1.
The game will be played on the week commencing February 26th, and both Wednesday and Coventry will be eager to get their name in the hat as they eye the possibility of – on paper – an easier route into the quarterfinals.
With the Magic of the Cup, though, Maidstone will be back themselves against either side as they await their fate next month, and having already seen off one Championship side in this year's edition they'll be hoping to do so again.
Meanwhile, details of Wednesday's replay with Coventry are yet to be confirmed, with the date and time set to be revealed 'in due course'.