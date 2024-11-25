Sheffield Wednesday Ladies undone by table-toppers Ossett United at home

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies were seen off by Ossett United in the NERWFL after the visitors won 6-0.

Andy Gilligan and Gary Wilson’s side were hoping for an upturn in fortunes in the second clash against Ossett United in the 2024/25 campaign, with the first outing between the two teams having fell on the opening fay of the NERWFL season. That one saw Ossett run away with the game with a 4-1 win, with the only goal for the Owlesses being scored by Nicole Shaw on her debut.

Fast forward eight games later, and Ossett found themselves comfortably at the summit of the table, winning every game so far... Wednesday Ladies, meanwhile, sat in seventh place - out of 11 - prior to kick off. So the hosts were going to be up against it at the Jubilee.

There were five changes to the side that drew in a six-goal thriller last time out against Kiveton Park, with the defensive changes of Molly Crossland, Beth Ayrton and Imogen Yeardley coming out of the side in place of Romy Lee, Jess Birtles and Jodie Stancill. Amy Broomhead also returned to the starting side after missing the Kiveton Park clash to take the place of Rachel Norsworthy, whilst Abbie Hastie was handed a start in attacking-midfield ahead of Heidi O’Reilly.

Wednesday Ladies were under the cosh immediately, and Ossett took an early lead from a corner. The away side floated it into the corridor of uncertainty, evading the Owlesses back line and then past Kirsty Tonner in-between the sticks. It wasn’t the best of starts, but Gilligan and Wilson’s side did start to grow into proceedings with some fluid moments and build up, one such moment leading to a golden opportunity for Broomhead - who was found 10-yards-out with acres of space, only for her right-footed effort to be sent the wrong side of the post.

Photo - John Cresswell

They continued their onslaught on the Ossett defence further, but as they tried to gain momentum the pendulum swung the way of the opposition after Lee hacked down an attacker in the box, leading to referee Richard Trinder awarding a spot-kick. The resulting penalty was converted, and that was the final notable action of the opening stanza. 2-0 at the break.

At the start of the second half Wednesday Ladies had a glorious chance to half the deficit after a tricky run down the right by Broomhead gave the striker some space, and her inwards ball then found Hastie - however the summer signing was unable to convert and get her first for the Owlesses.

And soon it became clear that any opportunity to get something from the game was out of reach... The Ossett right winger managed to loop the ball over Tonner, who rushed out to try and intercept the attacker, and into the back of the net. It was then that the floodgates opened, the visitors bagging a fourth from 20-yards-out on-the right-side in some style, leaving substitute goalkeeper Skye Webster - who had replaced Tonner on the 60th minute - with no chance of reaching the strike that met the roof of the net.

The away side continued their barrage with yet another well-taken finish almost instantly afterwards, too, which the striker comfortably sliding home to make it five moments later. And they they weren’t done yet, with a long-range effort finding the top corner to make it 6-0 in what was the final action of the game.

The defeat leaves Wednesday Ladies in seventh position in the NERWFL, one place behind Brunsmeer Athletic, with the two teams facing off on Sunday 1st November.