Sheffield Wednesday Ladies taste defeat after letting lead slip

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies fell to a 2-1 defeat at the SWFCCP Jubilee Sports Club on Sunday.

Wednesday Ladies had hopes of marking their second home game of the campaign with a first win in the NERWFL after what has certainly been a difficult start to the 2024/25 season - and the Owlesses would have to respond in fantastic fashion following last weekend’s disappointing 6-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds Modernians on their travels.

After a narrow 5-4 defeat last time out on home soil against a top Brunsmeer Athletic side that finished the prior 2023/24 campaign unbeaten, Andy Gilligan and Gary Wilson’s side were hoping that their side would again be able to show their attacking prowess, whilst also making sure that defensive issues were seen to.

Two changes were made following last week’s defeat, with Kirsty Tonner coming back into the side, while Abbie Hastie got her first start for the Owlesses... The game got off to a busy start, and following kick-off the Wednesday Ladies defence was put under pressure early on - however Tonner in-between the sticks was on form after managing a miraculous triple-save to keep the game goalless at this early stage.

It was most certainly end-to-end in the opening minutes, with the front three of Harriet Lloyd, Nicole Shaw, and Amy Broomhead in the centre, leading the line and getting plenty of action, as was Lily-May Jackson, who was able to create space 25-yards out to fashion a chance, however the shot that followed could only be directed into the palms of the Lower Hopton shot-stopper.

With 20 minutes on the clock the hosts had a golden opportunity to take the lead as the ball fell to Shaw inside the box, however she couldn’t capitalise and unfortunately dragged her effort wide. Five minutes later, though, she was able redeem herself, and after some intricate passing on the left Lloyd and Jackson managed to open things up and the former managed to find Shaw - who was able to convert this time around.

But Wednesday Ladies were sadly unable to hang onto their lead as a Tonner mistake led to Lower Hopton capitalising, with the visitors having a player on the back end of a cross, who was able to pass into an open net. 1-1 going into the break, then.

The Owlesses has been unfortunate to not go into the interval with a one-goal lead, but things were about to get worse... Mere moments after the second half had kicked off Lower Hopton managed to get their noses in front, meaning Wednesday Ladies were yet again behind as they were left to chase another game this season.

They were looking to respond, and all of the traffic was going way of the Owlesses, however the final ball was causing trouble for them and they were unable to capitalise... Tension began to sett in amongst the Wednesday ranks and big opportunities were simply not falling for the home side, with Lower Hopton able to ultimately hang on to victory as the match ended 2-1.

It was yet another defeat for the hosts, and this time it saw the irregular occurrence of Wednesday Ladies taking a lead but not managing to cling on. Positives saw Shaw bag yet another goal, taking her league tally to three so far in the 2024/25 campaign, but yet again there will be more troubles to correct ahead of the next game against Altofts on October 20th, which will see the Owlesses yet again head out on the road in search of a first win of the season.