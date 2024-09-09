Sheffield Wednesday Ladies lost 4-1 on the road against Ossett United as their 2024/25 campaign got off to a difficult start.

Following their promotion in the 2023/24 season, the Owlessess faced a stern test away from home against Ossett, who finished second in the NERWFL last season, and the game would no doubt give an indicator on how Kieron Lee’s side have prepared over preseason for the step up in divisions.

There were plenty of new faces in-and-around the squad as summer signings, with Amber Bilous, Jess Birtles, Jodie Stancill and Nicole Shaw were all named in Lee’s side... It was always going to be a difficult tie for the visitors, and they found that out early on as the home striker was able to fend off Birtles when played in on goal, slotting past Kirsty Tonner in-between the sticks for Wednesday to give them the lead.

Matters were made worse for Lee’s side not long after, too, as Bilous was unfortunate to turn it into her own net after Tonner was beaten... The second goal for the hosts more than provided a wake-up call for Wednesday Ladies, and it looked like they were beginning to gel much more as the attacking duo of Shaw and Amy Broomhead saw more of the ball - however they weren’t able to fashion any clear-cut opportunities.

Renée Simmonite-Scott was also getting a firmer grasp on the game as she adapts to a slightly deeper role this season, and it was certainly a cagey affair after the opening goals, with really managing to make anything happen. Wednesday managed their first shot on target courtesy of Heidi O’Reilly, who looked to test the keeper from outside the box, however the Ossett shot-stopper was equal to it.

Despite pressure from the away side, the next goal fell to Ossett as they extended their lead to three goals before the break, and there was plenty of work to be done from Wednesday Ladies as they went into the interval with the score standing at 3-0 to the hosts - they had a mountain to climb.

And things went from bad to worse for Wednesday after the break, with Ossett making it 4-0 early doors. That mountain had become even bigger for Lee’s side with 40 minutes remaining, and it would be a real test of character for Wednesday if they were going to look at getting anything at all from the game.

There continued to be very little service the way of Wednesday’s front two, however Shaw di manage to find a bit of space on the left of the box, with the striker - on her debut - moving the ball onto her right-side and knocking it past the Ossett goalkeeper. 4-1.

It was still a massive task for Wednesday to get back into it, but Shaw’s strike in the 60th minute was the confidence booster that was needed. And they certainly showed signs of life after it, especially once centre-back Birtles was slotted up top in order to cause havoc for the Ossett defence.

Birtles did have a chance to lower the deficit towards the death, but she was unfortunately unable to convert, and it did end 4-1 to the home side. Overall, Lee and assistant manager, Andy Gilligan, will take positives from the response in the second half from their side, particularly when it came to fashioning chances in front of goal.

Wednesday Ladies are set for their first home game of the season on Sunday 15th September as they host fellow promoted side, Brunsmeer Athletic, at the SWFCCP Jubilee Sports Club.

Starting XI: Tonner (GK), Gilligan, Birtles, Bilous, Stancill, Simmonite-Scott, O’Reilly, Vessey, Norsworthy, Shaw, Broomhead

Subs: Crossland, Lee, Poskitt, Jackson