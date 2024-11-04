Sheffield Wednesday Ladies smash seven in romping Steel City derby win

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies ran rampant against Sheffield United Community Foundation as they came out as 7-2 winners on Sunday.

The Owlesses faced a massive six-pointer at the bottom of the NERWFL table as they made the trip across the Steel City to face off against their nearest cross city rivals, with Sheffield United Women playing their football higher up the pyramid in the second tier. Both sides had endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign with each notching just one win up until this point, and as a result it looked like the tie would be pivotal in a what could well be a relegation scrap come the end of the season.

Gary Wilson and Andy Gilligan opted to start Kirsty Tonner between the sticks with an unchanged back four sitting in front of her made up of Maisie Gilligan and Eleanor Vessey in the full-back spots and both Imogen Yeardley and Romy Lee in the centre. Jodie Stancill, the club’s Player of the Month for October, retained her spot in defensive-midfield, while Beth Ayrton was handed her first start for the club alongside Maisie Brennan.

Nicole Shaw returned to the starting XI after she provided a threat on the left wing after coming off the bench against Handsworth, with Harriet Lloyd being on the opposite side - once it again it was Amy Broomhead leading the line for the Owlesses.

Wednesday Ladies started the slower of the two sides, and the hosts drew first blood straight from a corner as the set-piece taker’s cross evaded everyone and crept into the near side of the back post. They’d found themselves with an unlikely early lead, but it only proved to wake up the visitors - and they came back with an instant response... Shaw found space down the left flank and was able to guide the ball past the United shot-stopper. 1-1.

It was a much-needed goal for Gilligan and Wilson’s side, who weren’t rocked by their early setback, and they then made sure to use the leveller as a springboard to apply serious pressure on the home side, with Brennan helping to dictate play in-the centre-of-the-park. That pressure continued throughout the first stanza until Wednesday Ladies were able to get their noses in front courtesy as Lloyd sprung onto a Sheffield United mistake as the defender’s lacklustre pass-back presented an opportunity for the Owlesses winger to run onto it, with her showing immense composure to take it past the keeper and score from a tight angle.

So Wednesday Ladies went into half-time with a 2-1 lead, and they came out after the break in a similar fashion - it didn’t take long for them to get another, this time it was Ayrton - who bagged her first goal in blue and white - after tucking it away from 10-yards-out, where she was found by a brilliant ball in by Lloyd from the left flank.

Taking a two-goal advantage triggered the hosts to respond instantly, and before long they had a goal back. It came from a set piece that caused a bit of debate as to whether it crossed the line, however the referee was certain that it had creeped over. That made the score 3-2 in the favour of the away side, but once again it is safe to suggest that a goal from the home side brought the very best out of the the Owlesses side - and just five minutes later Broomhead managed to get on the end of a spill from the goalkeeper and tuck it away. 4-2.

The floodgates were well and truly open by this point, and the visitors weren’t done yet. Lloyd looked to yet again get in on the action down the left, managing to cut onto her favoured right foot and let loose an effort from 23-yards-out that arrowed past the keeper, who had absolutely no chance stopping such a ferocious effort.

Shaw came next, shifting the ball onto her right before flicking the ball around the shot-stopper and into the net to make it 6-2 to Wednesday. Then, to round off a perfect afternoon for the Owlesses against their neighbours, Shaw managed to complete her hat-trick in style with a great strike across goal with her right foot following a run in behind - slotting home with no trouble.

As team performances go, it doesn’t come much better than that for Wednesday Ladies so far in the 2024/25 NERWFL campaign, and it was a sign that the side were able to respond - brilliantly - to their defeat last weekend against Handsworth. Whilst the goalscorers will take the limelight, the Owlesses were defensively strong, with Lee and Yeardley putting in incredible shifts at the back, and Brennan also helped control the midfield and never stopped running whilst on the pitch.

Next week, Wednesday Ladies will play Oughtibridge War Memorial on their travels, where they will hope to build on their victory over local rivals by picking up another three points to add to their tally.