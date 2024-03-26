Sheffield Wednesday Ladies taste defeat as tackles fly in fiery clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieron Lee and Andy Gilligan were looking to make amends to last week’s disappointing defeat at the hands of AFC Bentley in the SHWGL Cup semi-final. With this in mind, he opted with a more attacking side which saw them move to a back three of Aleks Fox, Maisie Gilligan and Romy Lee in the heart of the defence.

Renée Simmonite-Scott and Imogen Yeardley packed out the midfield with Heidi O’Reilly in front giving her the fluidity of going between the centre of the park and joining those up top. Rachel Norsworthy and captain Eleanor Vessey were providing the width, leaving Sadie Hooper up top with Amy Broomhead for the Owlesses. 16-year-old goalkeeper Skye Webster was also notably stepping in for her second senior start after impressing a few weeks back away at Mosborough.

Lee was aware of the defensive issues last week alongside the midfield being prone to getting overrun, therefore he turned to the 3-5-2 formation he had been itching to use. The opening minutes were proving fiery and physical, with Wednesday midfielder Simmonite-Scott at the forefront of such events. Tackles were flying and the referee was letting very little slide.

But the referee often stopping play didn’t disrupt Wednesday’s early groove they got themselves in. Lee’s attacking line-up was proving dividends in the early stages, particularly with Norsworthy seeing plenty of the ball in the right flank.

This was the story for the entire first half, which was a massive improvement after last week’s semi final loss, with the only thing missing from this performance being a goal.

Wednesday came so close to breaking the deadlock courtesy of Broomhead as she hit it low and into the corner after getting on the back of an inch-perfect set piece taken by Yeardley, but it was matched by an immaculate save from the visiting shot-stopper. This was the clear cut chance Wednesday we’re looking for but the brilliant save saw Wednesday held at the break.

Lee was in full praise of his side at the interval, but emphasised the need to clean up in the final third, with Kelsey Spink-Robinson coming on to add another dimension to the attack. This change worked wonders at the instant as the substitute caused havoc down the right, swinging it into Broomhead lurking in the box who sent it past the keeper’s reach. It was instinctive finishing from Wednesday’s number eight, but credit must be given to Spink-Robinson for the darting run down the right and setting up Broomhead superbly.

Wednesday were continuing to knock on the door yet again from a dead-ball situation. Heidi O’Reilly sent it into the corridor of uncertainty with substitute Mika Russell getting on the end, but was unable to send her header goalwards. However Rossington levelled the game up off the back of a set piece in which Wednesday were untimely sleeping, leaving the visiting player on their own.

Tempers were still flaring in a game that the referee was struggling to handle, with it often reaching boiling point as tackles were still flying in from either set of players. Then minutes before the end of the 90, Rossington wrapped up all three points in sublime style from 25-yards out taking it past Webster in the Wednesday goal.