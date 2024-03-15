Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be no easy feat for Kieron Lee’s side, despite their run of form stretching to four wins in a row at the weekend, and impressively they have managed to avoid losing even a single game since his reappointment back in early February.

The visitors to the Jubilee Sports Club have been firing on all four cylinders this season, doing so particularly of as they look to add to their 15 goals in just the last four matches. Gemma Harte will be hoping to add to her double-figure scoring streak which was bolstered in her last game in the competition, where she bagged a brace away at Hemsworth Miners Welfare.

Speaking exclusively to The Star, Owlesses boss, Lee, said, “The squad is prepared and ready for what will be a cracking game against last season’s league champions... This semi final will be a fantastic opportunity for the squad to showcase how far we have come this season. It will be a day to be enjoyed, but we will have to focus on what we do well.”

Wednesday will be aware of Bentley’s insufficiencies in the back line, with them having conceded 11 in four games, and their last encounter was proof that they can be got at - that tie ended 5-5. Attacking-midfielder, Heidi O’Reilly, managed to bag a brace in the last meeting, including a beautifully-hit free kick past the grasp of Bentley’s shot-stopper - however, a series of quickfire goals at the death from Bentley saw Wednesday relinquish a three-goal lead and the game finished as a draw.

To concede three in a matter of minutes back in January was a serious concern for Wednesday, but recently their defensive woes have been far and few. The team as a whole has massively developed since this game. In particular Renée Simmonite-Scott has provided an extra dimension in the transition from defence to attack, becoming more pivotal in the middle of the park with the ability to break up play, whilst also adding more than a handful of goals to her name.

New signing, Olivia Mellor, also got off to the best of starts in blue and white, bagging a goal just 10-minutes into her debut, while Lucy Poskitt and Caitlin Walker have been excellent at the heart of the defence in the last couple games, however the latter will unfortunately be unavailable for a couple weeks due to injury.