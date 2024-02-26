Sheffield Wednesday Ladies clinch last-gasp victory with long-range effort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday were looking to complete what was a terrific February...Two wins and a draw had turned around what was a fairly rough start to the New Year could be topped off with a win against the relegation threatened Handsworth Development - who travelled to the Jubilee with the aim of causing an upset.

The visitors were hoping to ride the wave of their upturn in form after picking up two wins on the bounce, however an away win would still have been turn up for the books for them after accumulating just 10 points in 12 matches, a return that has left them in a precarious 10th position out of 12 sides in the division.

Kieron Lee opted with a 4-4-2 formation in the league clash, with Sadie Hooper and Amy Broomhead leading the line, and the opening stages saw Wednesday take the majority of possession. But chances were few and far between as Wednesday fell short at the final pass, though winger and captain, Eleanor Vessey, was getting utilised as she was able to take advantage of the Handsworth full-back being caught a few metres too high.

The first chance of the game came courtesy of the visitors, though, as their striker was played in on goal, but some last-ditch defending courtesy of Aleks Fox made sure the Owlesses didn't concede what would have been a fairly ugly goal on their behalf... Unlike last week’s performance against Penistone Church it was a scrappy affair at The Jubilee this time out, and mistakes from both sides was contributing to the drought in chances.

The pendulum hadn’t swung in terms of possession, but a golden chance fell to Handsworth yet again. Their striker found themselves through on goal once more, firing a speculative chip over the head of Wednesday keeper, Kirsty Tonner, who was caught in two minds. Luckily the shot edged just wide of the post and the scoreline remained level.

It remained that way and nothing could separate the two sides at the break - it was clear Wednesday hadn’t been at their best. Tempers were bubbling up, and Renée Simmonite-Scott picked up a card for a late challenge, while a changes came in the shape of the woman between the sticks as young Skye Webster came on for Tonner.

Wednesday were needing a moment of brilliance to get ahead, and came close to it as Imogen Yeardley caught a strike perfectly - however she could only watch with disappointment as it ricocheted off the upright. Youngster, Kelsey Spink-Robinson, then entered the fray in place of Vessey with the aim of adding some extra dynamism as well as fresh legs.

It was at the other end where the deadlock was broken, though, with Handsworth taking the lead on the back of a controversially given corner, and there were certainly a few complaints after the ball was bundled in following some pinball in the six-yard box.

Their lead didn’t last long, however, as Simmonite-Scott levelled the game with a beautifully hit shot that sailing over the keeper, giving her no chance. 1-1, and the hosts had the momentum. The midfielder was is becoming a creature of habit after bagging two wonder goals in as many games, and this one made sure that Handsworth would be well under the cosh for the final 15 minutes. The Owlesses still had time to fully turn the game around.

And they did just that. Simmonite-Scott was the hero, grabbing a brace as she was able to float it over the Handsworth keeper in the dying moments of the tie, and leading to jubilation at The Jubilee. It had to be the winner - and it was.

The win completed a brilliant month for Lee's side, who are now playing their best football of the season. They left it very last minute this time out, but the determination shown from the squad sums up the character that each player has. Wednesday pair, Caitlin Walker and Fox, in particular put in a sterling shift, and while the football wasn’t always pretty from either of the sides, those two could be relied on to break up play time after time.