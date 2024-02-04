Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pair made their Owls debuts in chastening circumstances over the weekend, Pedersen in the starting line-up and Poveda from the bench in a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town that threw a different complexion on their relegation scrap. Swansea loanee Pedersen had not kicked a ball in league football since October before a difficult 82-minute outing, while Poveda's league contribution at Leeds United had been limited to a handful of cameo substitute appearances since his last start on the second matchday of the season.

Röhl had warned in his pre-match press conference that while it would likely take time for the pair to tune-up to his playing style and demands of high intensity. With Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass missing through injury, the pair were thrown in straight away. A manic fixture schedule in the coming weeks will make it difficult for the club's coaching staff to enact the sort of individual training schedules that allowed Ike Ugbo to accelerate his

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The frustrated Owls boss told The Star: "It was from nothing to 100 per cent and it is always difficult when you look to sign players and you use the last day (of the transfer window). This is where we are and this is not easy. Yesterday was not really a training, it was more about recovery. I am not looking for excuses, I am looking at solutions and this is the job here. I am looking for the positive things to do to take us forward."

Asked of the timescale he had in mind to get the pair fit and firing ahead of the Terriers defeat, Röhl said: "This is the challenge. When I looked at Ugbo in the window, he had not played so much but then I look at his movement in the last two weeks, it was right decision not to take him to Southampton and he trained on his own. He showed his quality in the last games. Now it is about getting the feeling for the new players, their load, their data. We will bring them on a level.