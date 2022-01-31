The Star reported earlier this month that Accrington had been keen to bring the attacker on board in an attempt to bolster their frontline, however talks broke down as the Owls rebuffed their original advances for the 21-year-old.

It was looking likely that the forward would be remaining at Hillsborough until his contract expired at the end of the season, though he may now be on the move after all, with The Star understanding that a terms of a permanent move for the Nigerian are being hashed out between the clubs.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is hope that it can be wrapped up in time to beat the 11pm deadline this evening, with the Owls’ League One rivals eager to get another deal over the line in time for their trip to Rotherham United early next month.

Time is ticking for the clubs to reach an agreement and then for the player to agree personal terms, but Accy are seemingly confident that they can get something wrapped up before it’s too late.

Adedoyin, who joined the Owls as a free agent from Everton back in 2020, has made three appearances for Wednesday this season, scoring his only senior goal in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Harrogate Town.

Accrington have brought in Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Rosier Longelo and Marcel Lewis this month, with Adedoyin likely to be their final deal of the window before it does slam shut this evening.