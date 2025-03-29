Sheffield Wednesday kit latest with preparations underway for 2025/26 campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will be wearing Macron kit again next season, with preparations already in place with the Italian manufacturer.

The Owls signed a long-term deal with Macron in 2021 to start making their kits for the foreseeable future, and The Star understands that that deal will continue into the 2025/26 campaign.

Wednesday have gone through a number of kit manufacturers since dropping out of the Premier League in 2000, going from Puma to Diadora, Diadora to Lotto, Lotto back to Puma and then Sondico to in-house brand, Elev8, before signing on with Macron after promotion back into the Championship in 2021.

Now, with another season in the second tier looking likely, it’s understood that Wednesday fans will once again see their side decked out in Macron gear for the season ahead, a deal that has been worth a significant amount to the club since it came into effect.

There had been some chatter online that a recent 50% sale had been linked to money owed to Macron in an attempt to raise money quickly, however that notion has been dismissed by the club. The sale, which was met with positive receptions earlier this month, has since been started up again.

Wednesday’s orange away kit and limited edition blackout kit were both widely praised once they were released earlier in the season, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing what the Italians have got up their sleeves over the summer when kit reveal day comes around once again.