Sheffield Wednesday: Kirkland sings praises of Owls' goalkeeping coach

Andy Rhodes has been hailed as a key component at Sheffield Wednesday by ex-stopper Chris Kirkland.

Kirkland, who represented Wednesday between 2012 and 2015, says goalkeeping coach Rhodes played a huge part in convincing him to continue playing.

Kirkland recently spoke of his battle with anxiety and depression and says that Rhodes was vital to helping him cope with his struggles during his Hillsborough stay.

Rhodes arrived at Wednesday in January 2010 as part of Alan Irvine's coaching staff and has worked under six managers during his time at the club: Irvine, Gary Megson, Dave Jones, Stuart Gray, Carlos Carvalhal and current incumbent Jos Luhukay.

"I would have probably left after the first season if it wasn't for Andy," Kirkland told the Star.

"He looked after us all, me especially.

Chris Kirkland played 85 times for Wednesday.

"He was like a father figure to me and I'm still close to him now.

"All the lads love him and he's a big part of that club.

"When I decided to leave, it was hard to take that I wasn't going to be working with him again.

"Andy has done a great job there."

Kirkland, who has now retired from football, is thankfully on the road to recovery after his struggles.

He now runs goalkeeping camps and undertakes talks on the importance of mental health. He recently applauded England defender Danny Rose, who spoke about his secret battle with depression.

He still keeps a watching eye on events at S6 and says the pressure is on next term after a below-par season which saw Luhukay replace Carvalhal midway through the campaign.

"You look back and you can see why people were surprised at Jos coming in," Kirkland added.

"But it was the chairman's decision - it's not about what fans or players think - it's down to who the board want and they went for Jos.

"Things didn't pan out last year as well as they could have done so I'm sure that the pressure will be on next season."

