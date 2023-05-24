News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday hero will be a free agent alongside Owls flop after statement

His touch is golden.

By Alex Miller
Published 24th May 2023, 06:00 BST

But Sheffield Wednesday modern icon Kieran Lee is a free agent once more after his release from his time at Bolton Wanderers was confirmed in their retained list statement.

The Oldham-born midfielder became a firm Wednesday favourite during eight years with the Owls in which he made over 200 senior appearances.

Some 91 appearances with Bolton followed and now 34, his time there will end in the coming weeks when his current deal expires.

Elsewhere on the same retained list is Elias Kachunga, who will join Lee in leaving the University of Bolton Stadium alongside two other former Owls; Joe Bennett and Lloyd Isgrove.

Posting on social media following Bolton’s elimination from the play-offs, Kachunga wrote: “After a few days, it still hurts knowing we could not finish the job. We would have loved to take everyone to Wembley for a second time. Thank you to all supporters who have been there for us the whole season and thank you to the people who have supported me personally too.

“I would like to wish Bolton all the best for the future Special thank you to the amazing staff who have always taken care of me and my family, I will keep this always in my heart. Keep smiling and God bless you all.”