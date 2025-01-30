Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have one existing injury doubt heading into this weekend’s clash with Luton Town - with hopes on two key players having sat out of some training this week.

The Owls welcome the struggling Hatters to Hillsborough hoping to kickstart their home form. Boss Danny Röhl gave a candid pre-match round-up of the side’s injury situation, with Anthony Musaba a doubt having also sat out of the matchday squad for their impressive victory at Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Röhl revealed that star men Barry Bannan and Di’Shon Bernard had not taken a full part in training throughout the week but delivered high hopes both would be fit to take on Luton. Neither issue was ever seen as a serious one, he suggested, stating it was rather a case of routine wear and tear after a manic midwinter fixture schedule.

The Wednesday manager told The Star: “You never know, but hopefully tomorrow everybody can train fully, this is important. But we have to manage them, they trained a lot. When you look to Barry you see his sprinting at the end of the QPR game and all he has invested, this is normal.

“But I am very positive that these two guys are available. Musa is a little bit doubtful at the moment but so far things look good. It is all normal after a midweek game and a lot of games in a row.”

Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa are both long-term absentees, though there is hope at the club that the defensive pair will be able to make a recovery for the Championship run-in.