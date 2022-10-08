Here’s a round-up from Darren Moore over the potential involvement of three will-they-won’t-they Wednesday men.

Mark McGuinness

Possibly [he could play]. His timing has coming back.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers is rated 50/50 to play a part in their clash with Cheltenham Town this weekend.

We did the same thing with Ben Heneghan in terms of the injury. We brought Ben back five to seven days early. I'm grateful that he has managed to hold his own.

We will have a look at Mark. He has trained for a few days.

We will have a chat with him tomorrow. We will look at the volume that he has done thus far and it if is sufficient enough to put him straight back in.

George Byers

He's 50/50. I have seen him today and we have had a good chat. I will have a talk with him in the morning and see how he feels again.

He's improving all the time. It's whether he can tolerate the discomfort that he's feeling. We don't think he can do anymore damage to what he has done so therefore it is down to the pressure that he can apply on it.

I will have an adult conversation with George and the staff in the morning. We will see how he feels in another 24 hours.

If he is not fit for tomorrow, we certainly hope with another solid week's training behind him that he will feel a lot better.

Mallik Wilks

Mallik seems okay. He's another one we will talk to tomorrow to give him that extra 24 hours.