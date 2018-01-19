Sheffield Wednesday: Key club figure leaves Hillsborough for Wimbledon

Joe Palmer has left his role as chief operating officer of Sheffield Wednesday and joined League One side AFC Wimbledon.

Palmer joined the Owls in July 2016 after spending six years in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

He was in charge of commercial and corporate strategy, overseeing retail, ticketing and marketing.

“I would like to wish the chairman and everyone at the club all the very best," he told the Owls' official website.

"It has been a great challenge here in Sheffield and I hope the fans will continue their fantastic support on the club’s journey to the Premier League.

“I believe it’s a journey that will meet its destination.”

Part of Palmer's role with AFC Wimbledon will be assisting the club's return to a newly-rebuilt Plough Lane from their current base at Kingsmeadow.

He said: "The opportunity to be part of taking Wimbledon back to Wimbledon is a story that I wanted to be part of, to bring football back to a community that lost it and to those that have grown up without it.

"It's a coming home for me as well. Living locally and having lived in Wimbledon previously, I can feel the anticipation of where this club is going and I hope that the experience I have gained along with my local knowledge will give me the unique ability to help take the club to the next level.

"I can't wait to get started on this next chapter in Wimbledon's history."