Sheffield Wednesday: Keiren Westwood hints at a return to action

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood may have offered a hint that he could soon be set for a return to action.

The Owls stopper has not made an appearance for Wednesday since defeat to Norwich City in early December, a match which also saw Barry Bannan bow out as a long term injury victim.

Bannan is closing in on a return and now in a rare tweet from Westwood, it would appear as though the number one goalkeeper could also be pulling on the Wednesday shirt soon.

He posted the word '#pending' and a series of emojis alongside a picture of his personalised goalkeeper gloves.

Westwood was last week called into the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming internationals, with the reason given that the 33 year old was being given the opportunity to prove his fitness and make himself available.

That had Owls fans believing the two-time player of the year could soon be making a return and this tweet will add fuel to their hopes.

Westwood's place has been taken by Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson, for cup matches, and both young keepers have performed extremely well when called upon.

However, there's little doubt that a return for the main man will give everyone a boost as Wednesday seek to stave off relegation from the Championship.

Boss Jos Luhukay revealed on Saturday that Barry Bannan could play a part in Wednesday's under 23s match against Burnley on Monday, a game that should also see Sam Hutchinson and Joost van Aken feature for the second under 23s match in a row.

Both Hutchinson and van Akencould come into contention for a place in the Wednesday side against Leeds United at Elland Road next week.