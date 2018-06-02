Sheffield Wednesday: Keeper ready for scrap to be number one

Joe Wildsmith is ready for a scrap to be Owls’ number one next season.

The academy product made 29 appearances last term - the most out of all three stoppers on the club’s books - and is hungry to add more in 2018/19.

Owls Kieren Westwood and Cameron Dawson.

But Wildsmith, 22, knows he has a fight on his hands to retain his place, with competition fierce between himself, Keiren Westwood and Cameron Dawson.

“My aim is to play as many games as I can this year,” said Wildsmith.

“I want to get off to a good start and see what happens.

“It was nice to have played as many consecutive games as I did.

“It’s the most games that I have played consecutively in my career so far.

“It was good for me to get that experience at a good level and get the game time, so it’s made me want more of it.”

Whilst admitting to enjoying the time off after a long season, Wildsmith is nevertheless keen to get started for what is likely to be a demanding pre-season under Jos Luhukay.

He added: “As soon as the last game has gone its time to get away to switch off from football, because it is a long season.

“It’s nice to have a couple of weeks to relax, but around this time it’s about starting to get yourself right for the start of pre-season.”