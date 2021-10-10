Sheffield Wednesday keeper on form but Northern Ireland suffer controversial defeat to Switzerland

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell (right) saves a shot from Switzerland's Breel Embolo during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at Stade de Geneve, Switzerland. PA/PA Wire.

Peacock-Farrell made a number of important saves particularly in the second half as Northern Ireland found themselves being hit on the break while their ten-men pushed to get themselves back into the game.

Newcastle United’s Jamal Lewis was sent off in the 36th minute for time wasting as he laboured over a throw in having already been booked.

The defender had received no prior warning from referee Slavko Vincic who produced a yellow card before realising Lewis had already received a caution, leaving boss Ian Barraclough fuming afterwards as his side fell to a 2-0 defeat.

“I don’t think I’ll say what I want to say without getting into trouble to be honest,” Baraclough said. “I’m annoyed and appalled by the decision to give someone a yellow card without even warning the player.

“Whether he thinks it is time-wasting or not, you normally go up to a player and tell him to hurry up or you’ll do something about it. But he didn’t get any warning at all.

“Whether he has been swayed by Swiss players or the crowd, I think the occasion got to him. I think he realised when he pulled out the yellow card that he had forgotten he had already booked Jamal. I think their players would say the same sort of thing. It’s changed the entire complexion of the game.”

Asked if he had been able to speak to the officials during or after the match, Baraclough added: “No, none of the officials wanted to give any explanation. And that’s not lost in translation, they can speak English.

“It’s something we have to take on the chin, but you expect officials at this level to get decisions right more often than not. I think we were on the end of a poor one.”