Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be interested in trying to secure a deal to get Northern Ireland international, Shea Charles, to Hillsborough.

The Owls are known to be on the lookout for new arrivals as Danny Röhl continues to build his squad for the 2024/25 campaign, and Charles - who is the older brother of Wednesday stopper, Pierce - is said to have attracted their gaze.

Having joined Southampton for a hefty fee last summer it’s thought that a loan move is the only way that the Saints would let the 20-year-old move on at this point in time, and Wednesday will obviously have a bit of an advantage on the other clubs interested in him given that his brother is also on the Owls’ books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles played 38 times across all competitions for Southampton last summer as he played his part in their promotion back to the Premier League, and he has also become a regular for his national team since leaving Manchester City in search of more regular first team opportunities. Now, it seems, he may have to do so again while he continues to develop.

The Star understands that Röhl is eager to try and get the versatile midfielder to S6 before the transfer window closes at the end of this month, however nothing has been finalised as things stand and it is thought that a number of other clubs are also in the race for his signature following Southampton’s summer of recruitment.

Wednesday have made 10 signings so far this summer, most recently adding Iké Ugbo to their ranks, however their manager is keen to add more in order to give them the best chance of climbing up the Championship table in the current campaign.