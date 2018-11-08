Sheffield Wednesday keen to give the Owls fans the Sheffield derby bragging rights

Captain Tom Lees says the Owls owe their fans a morale-boosting victory against Sheffield United in the Steel City derby tomorrow.

Wednesday have lost four on the spin in the Championship, piling the pressure on manager Jos Luhukay.

Owls defender Tom Lees

Defender Lees told The Star: "Regardless whether it was Sheffield United or someone else, we owe the fans and we owe it ourselves too. We are not happy with the results we have been having.

"But I think it’s important in our dressing room, our team, when you have these results, you might lose a game, but then you must win the next game or two, or draw.

"You can’t let it snowball like we have done. But we have lost four (successive) games out of a 46-match season. We can’t let the negativity - the doom and gloom - build up.

"We don’t accept losing, we don’t accept going on a poor run, we are not happy about it.

"But we can’t allow it to build into something where everything collapses."

Jos Luhukay remains unconcerned over his job heading into the Sheffield derby

Some Wednesday fans confronted chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri outside of Hillsborough after Saturday's dire 4-0 defeat to Norwich and urged the Thai businessman to axe Luhukay.

"We are working as hard as ever, doing everything he [Luhukay] asks," said Lees. "You will see on Friday the players will probably work harder than ever.

"Hopefully that will show on the pitch. That’s the only way we are going to turn it around.

"We are not going to turn it around by sulking, or people going off in their own direction."

Centre-back Lees missed the Bramall Lane clash through injury last season but he started the tussle at S6.

Lees said: "It was an amazing atmosphere, just incredible.One of the best atmospheres I have played in

"It was so passionate and that is something we are not under-estimating.

"All that matters is how we play on Friday, but we know what it can do going forward. A good result is something that we need."