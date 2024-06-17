Sheffield Wednesday keen on signing young Scottish duo - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window has clicked into gear, and reports up north have now suggested that they are after a young Scottish duo.

Wednesday have completed two transfers so far this summer, with Ben Hamer and Max Lowe set to join on July 1st, and they’re also closing in on defender, Yan Valery, as a third addition to Danny Röhl’s setup.

But it’s not just the first team that they’re looking to bolster, by the sounds of it, with reports this week linking them with a move for teenage pair, Max Willoughby and Aiden McGinlay, both of whom currently play their football in the Scottish Championship for Queen’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Record, the Owls have ‘made a move’ for Willoughby ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, inviting him down to S6, however both Reading and Blackpool are among the other clubs that have been linked with the defender - who is available on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, with McGinlay, Wednesday are also not the only reported admirers, with the likes of Ipswich Town and Celtic having been credited with interest in the Scotland youth international.