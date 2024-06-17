Sheffield Wednesday keen on signing young Scottish duo - reports
Wednesday have completed two transfers so far this summer, with Ben Hamer and Max Lowe set to join on July 1st, and they’re also closing in on defender, Yan Valery, as a third addition to Danny Röhl’s setup.
But it’s not just the first team that they’re looking to bolster, by the sounds of it, with reports this week linking them with a move for teenage pair, Max Willoughby and Aiden McGinlay, both of whom currently play their football in the Scottish Championship for Queen’s Park.
According to the Daily Record, the Owls have ‘made a move’ for Willoughby ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, inviting him down to S6, however both Reading and Blackpool are among the other clubs that have been linked with the defender - who is available on a free transfer.
Meanwhile, with McGinlay, Wednesday are also not the only reported admirers, with the likes of Ipswich Town and Celtic having been credited with interest in the Scotland youth international.
A busy summer is expected at Hillsborough with outgoings and incomings still expected in the coming weeks, and Röhl is eager to have the bulk of his squad together by the time they begin their preseason in early July, which is now just a couple of weeks away.
