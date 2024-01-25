Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Footage since shown on television appeared to show a man directing 'monkey gestures' towards the former Chelsea man, who reported the incident to the referee. The match was halted while officials spoke to both managers and the incident was referred to in a statement from FIFA president Gianni Infantino over the weekend.

Investigations are ongoing, South Yorkshire Police confirmed, and the man - who has not been named for legal reasons - has been released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday released a powerful video in midweek in which players expressed a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination and urged spectators to report any instances of abuse. Club captain Barry Bannan and manager Danny Röhl both spoke to condemn the actions and make clear they and the club would do everything they could to eradicate the presence of racism at Hillsborough.

An SYP statement read: "A man has been arrested following a racially aggravated public order offence at the Sheffield Wednesday FC and Coventry FC match last weekend (20 January).

"It is alleged that a Coventry FC player was racially abused during the match. We are continuing to work closely with Sheffield Wednesday FC and Coventry FC to investigate.