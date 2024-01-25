Man arrested after Kasey Palmer racism incident as police investigate with Sheffield Wednesday
A man has been arrested following reports of racial abuse towards Coventry City player Kasey Palmer in the final minutes of their Championship win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday evening.
Footage since shown on television appeared to show a man directing 'monkey gestures' towards the former Chelsea man, who reported the incident to the referee. The match was halted while officials spoke to both managers and the incident was referred to in a statement from FIFA president Gianni Infantino over the weekend.
Investigations are ongoing, South Yorkshire Police confirmed, and the man - who has not been named for legal reasons - has been released on bail.
Wednesday released a powerful video in midweek in which players expressed a zero tolerance policy towards discrimination and urged spectators to report any instances of abuse. Club captain Barry Bannan and manager Danny Röhl both spoke to condemn the actions and make clear they and the club would do everything they could to eradicate the presence of racism at Hillsborough.
An SYP statement read: "A man has been arrested following a racially aggravated public order offence at the Sheffield Wednesday FC and Coventry FC match last weekend (20 January).
"It is alleged that a Coventry FC player was racially abused during the match. We are continuing to work closely with Sheffield Wednesday FC and Coventry FC to investigate.
"We do not tolerate hate crime or disorder and anyone with information can report concerns to club officials and officers who will be present on the day. The man has since been released on police bail."